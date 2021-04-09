Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Countryside

Five die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Five more people died of coronavirus in Barishal and Rajshahi divisions in two days.
BARISHAL: Three more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday evening.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 221 in the division.
The newly deceased were identified as Md Mafizul Islam, 60, of Charannoabad area in Sadar Upazila of Bhola, A BM Shamsul Huda, 75, of Muslimpara area, and Md Shahjahan Hawlader, 65, of Sadar Upazila in Patuakhali.
Of them, ABM Shamsul Huda died at Bhola Sadar Hospital and the rest died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Meanwhile, 247 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.
Of the newly infected, 107 are in Barishal, 37 in Jhalakati, 36 in Pirojpur, 39 in Bhola, 23 in Patuakhali and 14 in Barguna districts.  
However, 10,747 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 1,361 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.  
Deputy Director of Barishal Divisional Health Office Dr Basudev Kumar Das confirmed the information.
RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division on Tuesday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 418 here.
Meanwhile, 160 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 27,656 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday noon.
He said the highest 265 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 59 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 28 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 24,947 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,176 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


