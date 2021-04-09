Maharashtra ‘fit for prez rule’

MUMBAI, Apr 8: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil today claimed two more state ministers will have to resign in 15 days and that the state was a "fit case for President's rule".

His remarks came a day after suspended cop Sachin Waze in a letter claimed former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded ? 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from contractors.

Anil Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned as state Home Minister on Monday after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Anil Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, has denied the allegations. Talking to reporters in Mumbai today, Mr Patil said "what is in store in future is the common man's guess".

"Two state ministers will have to resign in another 15 days. Some people will go to court against these ministers and then they will have to quit," Mr Patil claimed without naming anyone or elaborating further. -PTI