Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Foreign News

Maharashtra ‘fit for prez rule’

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MUMBAI, Apr 8: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil today claimed two more state ministers will have to resign in 15 days and that the state was a "fit case for President's rule".
His remarks came a day after suspended cop Sachin Waze in a letter claimed former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded ? 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from contractors.
Anil Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned as state Home Minister on Monday after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Anil Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, has denied the allegations. Talking to reporters in Mumbai today, Mr Patil said "what is in store in future is the common man's guess".
"Two state ministers will have to resign in another 15 days. Some people will go to court against these ministers and then they will have to quit," Mr Patil claimed without naming anyone or elaborating further.    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maharashtra ‘fit for prez rule’
Moon’s party loses mayor polls
Palace crisis ‘over’: Jordan king
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road
Lava flows from two fissures from a volcano near along the Fagradalsfjall
UK sheltering ‘wanted criminals’
SL helds ‘Mrs World’ over assault
US ready to lift sanctions


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft