Moon’s party loses mayor polls

SEOUL, Apr 8: South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party suffered a devastating defeat in a special election for key mayoral posts amid political scandals and policy blunders, vote counts showed on Thursday.

Millions of South Koreans went to the polls on Wednesday to elect chiefs of the country's two largest cities, the capital Seoul and port city of Busan, among 21 local offices up for grabs.

The election was widely seen a key barometer for potential political shifts for Moon's progressive party with less than one year before the March 9 presidential election. -REUTERS







