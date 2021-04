Lava flows from two fissures from a volcano near along the Fagradalsfjall

















Lava flows from two fissures from a volcano near along the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland on April 8. The volcanic eruption, which has been ongoing for more than two weeks in Iceland about 40 kilometers from Reykjavik, spread on with a new fault spewing lava. photo : AFP