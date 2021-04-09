Video
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Foreign News

UK sheltering ‘wanted criminals’

China says over HK asylum ruling

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BEIJING, Apr 8: China on Thursday accused the United Kingdom of sheltering "wanted criminals" after prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said he had been granted political asylum there.
London and Beijing are at bitter odds over the fate of Hong Kong, with Britain accusing China of tearing up its promise to maintain key liberties in the former colonial territory for 50 years after the handover.
 Britain has pledged 43 million pounds ($59 million) to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after China's imposition of new security laws in the former British colony.
An escalating row with Beijing over reforms in Hong Kong has seen Britain open its doors to potentially more than 5 million people, offering them the chance to live and work in the country and eventually apply for citizenship.
The bulk of the money announced on Thursday will be spent by local government on programmes to help with English language support and housing costs for new arrivals. The government will also launch 12 virtual regional offices to provide help with tasks like registering for healthcare and schools.
These 'Welcome Hubs' will also provide advice on how to set up businesses in Britain.
"This programme will ensure British National (Overseas) status holders and their families have the very best start as soon as they arrive, and support to help them find a home, schools for their children, opportunity and prosperity," ?said communities minister Robert Jenrick.
Britain says Chinese-imposed security laws and democracy reforms in Hong Kong have violated the terms of the agreement that saw the semi-autonomous city handed back to China in 1997. Ministers say the visa programme is a way of honouring its side of that deal.
China has reacted angrily to the offer and says the West's views on its actions over Hong Kong are clouded by misinformation and an imperial hangover.
Since its launch in January, around 27,000 people had applied for the new visa as of March 19. Although overall estimates of demand are uncertain, the government forecasts between 258,000 and 322,000 applicants over five years.
The programme is open to 2.9 million people classed as British National (Overseas) - a special status that specifically relates to Hong Kong - and a further 2.3 million eligible dependents.
Law said Wednesday he had been granted asylum in Britain, after fleeing the semi-autonomous territory following the introduction of a sweeping new security law.
That provoked an angry response in Beijing.  "The UK is clearly a platform for Hong Kong independence agitators, and provides so-called shelter for wanted criminals," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. Describing Law as a "criminal suspect," Zhao called the move "gross interference" in Hong Kong's judiciary.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

