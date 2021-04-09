Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Foreign News

US ready to lift sanctions

Netanyahu rejects Iran deal enabling nukes

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

WASHINGTON, Apr 8: The United States is prepared to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, including those that are inconsistent with the 2015 pact, the US State Department said on Wednesday, without providing details.
"We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA. I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. He was referring to the pact formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.
Neither the United States nor Iran expect fast breakthroughs in the talks that began in Vienna on Tuesday, with European and other diplomats acting as intermediaries because Tehran rejects face-to-face talks for now.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, which lifted economic sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program. He reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran in turn to violate the accord's atomic limits.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would not be bound to a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran if that would enable the Islamic republic to develop nuclear weapons.
"An agreement with Iran that would pave the way to nuclear weapons -- weapons that threaten our extinction -- would not compel us in any way," Netanyahu said in a speech, on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day.
China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and the European Union -- acting as an intermediary for the US -- met in Vienna Tuesday for talks with Iran, aimed at rescuing the 2015 international agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.    -AFP


