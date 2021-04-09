Husband remanded

Sakibul Alam husband of Arpita Jhilik of Gulshan who was allegedly murdered by her husband and her in-laws was placed on further two days remand by a Dhaka Court on Thursday.

Gulshan police said Sakibul cooked up a story that Jhilik died in a road accused and not killed by him or his family.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinoor Rahman passed the remand order for unearthing clue to the sensational death.

Earlier on Sunday Sakibul was also placed on a three day remand in the case.

The court on Sunday ordered to send Jhilik's father-in-law Jahangir Alam, mother-in-law Saiyeeda Alam, bother-in-law Fahim Alam and sister-in-law Tuktuki.

Jhilik, a mother of a nine-month-old boy, was not killed in the road accident. She was allegedly killed at home by her husband, her relatives claimed. Police came to know that Jhilik died at Sakibul's Gulshan home at any time on the night of April 3. Clear signs of wounds were found on her throat.

Before being arrested, Sakib said, "He was taking his wife to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by a car from his Gulshan's home April 3. He lost the control over the steering when the wheel went burst at Ambagan area of Hatirjheel, leaving his wife killed. He also sustained injuries.

