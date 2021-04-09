Launch capsize: Cargo vessel seized

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 8: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Thursday seized cargo vessel MV SKL-3 that hit a launch in the Sitalakkhya River on April 4, leaving 35 people dead on April 4.

Fourteen staff were detained along with the vessel from the Meghna River in Gazaria of Munshiganj around 2 pm, said Mostain Billah, Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner. Gazaria Naval Police Station Officer Md Abdus Salam said the detainees and the cargo ship were handed over to naval police at 2:40 pm. A launch with around 50 passengers on board capsized in the Sitalakkhya River claiming 35 lives in Narayanganj on April 4.

Earlier, a case was filed over the matter on Tuesday night with Bandar Police Station, The Munshiganj-bound launch ML Rabit Al Hasan capsized after being hit by the goods-laden cargo ship.

Around 20 passengers managed to swim ashore after the collision. Two separate probe bodies were formed by Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner and the BIWTA under the Shipping Ministry to look into the incident.







