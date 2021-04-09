ACC files leave to appeal challenging HC’s verdict

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a leave to appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict that asked the graft body to take permission from special judge court to impose a travel ban on suspects or accused leaving the country.

In the verdict the HC also ordered for framing a law or rule about travel ban on suspects or accused.

The appeal was filed by lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan on behalf of the ACC to the Appellate Division of the SC seeking cancellation of the HC verdict.

In the appeal, the ACC said it has special powers to conduct inquiry and investigation into the corruption allegations and cases.

The inquiry or investigation into any suspects or accused will be frustrated if the ACC is to take permission from the special judge's court, said the ACC in its stay appeal.







