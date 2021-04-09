Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Back Page

Permission to Impose Travel Ban

ACC files leave to appeal challenging HC’s verdict

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a leave to appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict that asked the graft body to take permission from special judge court to impose a travel ban on suspects or accused leaving the country.
In the verdict the HC also ordered for framing a law or rule about travel ban on suspects or accused.
The appeal was filed by lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan on behalf of the ACC to the Appellate Division of the SC seeking cancellation of the HC verdict.
In the appeal, the ACC said it has special powers to conduct inquiry and investigation into the corruption allegations and cases.
The inquiry or investigation into any suspects or accused will be frustrated if the ACC is to take permission from the special judge's court, said the ACC in its stay appeal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Husband remanded
A joint public hearing of the two committees of the Ministry of Shipping
Launch capsize: Cargo vessel seized
ACC files leave to appeal challenging HC’s verdict
Despite warning madrasas taking Hadith exams
Covid situation getting out of hand: BNP
PM assumes chair of D-8
Indian Army chief hands over 1 lakh doses of vaccine to BD Army


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft