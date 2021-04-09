Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:47 PM
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Back Page

Despite warning madrasas taking Hadith exams

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Despite strict restrictions announced by the government, various madrasas, including Qawmi Madrasa, have been kept open in many parts of the country. Moreover, Hadith examination is also being taken in some madrasas.  
The Education Ministry on Tuesday (April 6) ordered all Qawmi Madrasa to close down, warning of stern action.
The Qawmi Madrasa Education Board, Al Hayatul Uliya Lil Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh, has said that the Hadith examination will continue in the ongoing Daora despite such instructions from the Ministry. He claims that they have government permission to take the test.
Two examinations of Hadith in Daora were held on Wednesday (April 7) as scheduled.  One examination was taken in the morning and another in the afternoon.
According to the Office of the Controller of Examinations of the Qawmi Madrasa Board, the government's 18-point plan calls for the closure of all residential and non-residential madrasas.  
There is no mention of stopping the test. Therefore, as per the instructions of the government, all the residential and non-residential institutions of Qawmi are closed. The test is being taken on government's prior permission.
Mufti Nurul Amin, executive member of Al Hayatul Uliya Lil Jamiatil Qaumiya Bangladesh, said the tests would be conducted in accordance with the health rules announced by the government.  No instructions are being disobeyed here.
He added that the test has started from April 3. The examination schedule has been changed after the government issued strict instructions.  The test will end on April 9 with two tests every day.  
This Correspondent made several attempts to contact the controller of examination Md Ismail for comments but could not reach him on Wednesday.  


