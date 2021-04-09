Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:46 PM
Home Back Page

Covid situation getting out of hand: BNP

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said the Coronavirus situation is going out of control as the government has failed to take any pragmatic step to contain the virus transmission.
"The coronavirus situation has taken a critical turn in Bangladesh, and it's getting out of hand only because of the government's failure and indifference," he said.
In a statement, the BNP leader also said the coronavirus pandemic has become more acute in the country this time than last year as the infections and fatalities of the deadly virus are growing at a geometric rate every day.
"But the government is failing to deal with the crisis as it did last year. The government has hastily enforced a lockdown or some restrictions for 7 days from April 5 without any pragmatic thought to tackle the awful situation," Fakhrul observed.
He said the people of different professions have taken to the streets against the lockdown announced by the government. "In fact, the slightest scene of what is meant by lockdown is not visible anywhere."     -UNB


