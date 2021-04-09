PM assumes chair of D-8

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assumed the chair of D-8 at its 10th Summit.

The Bangladesh premier took over the responsibility on Thursday for the next two years from the current chair, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bangladesh hosted and chaired this summit at a unique time when the country is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of its independence.

At the outset of the summit that took place virtually, the Turkey's President delivered the opening remarks and then handed over the chairmanship to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

While addressing the summit, the Prime Minister said she always has a soft corner for this organization as one of the founding members of D-8.

She said when D-8 was established in 1997, she attended the first Summit in Istanbul as Prime Minister.

Sheikh Hasina was also the Chair when Bangladesh hosted the 2nd D-8 Summit in Dhaka in 1999.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8 consists of 8 developing Muslim dense countries - Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

All heads of state and government, foreign ministers, D-8 secretary general and delegates joined the summit virtually.








