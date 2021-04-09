Indian Army chief hands over 1 lakh doses of vaccine to BD Army



Visiting Indian Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane handing over 1,00,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to his Bangladesh counterpart General Aziz Ahmed at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday. photo : ISPR

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed different issues of mutual cooperation in continuing existing good relations and future progress between the two country's armed forces, an ISPR press release said.

Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane handed over 1,00,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed on Thursday.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shots produced in India were handed over at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka, according to a statement of the ISPR.

Implementation of border road organization, imparting training to army aviators, exchanging of defence experts and trainings, mutual defence cooperation and other issues were stressed during the meeting.

General Aziz expressed gratitude to India for extending laudable cooperation to Bangladesh in facing global Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that India will stay beside Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya crisis in the same way.

Earlier, the Indian army chief paid tributes to memories of the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971 by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

Later, a smartly-turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army gave a guard of honour to General Naravane at Senakunjo.

The Indian army chief arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning on a five-day state visit at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart General Aziz Ahmed.

General Naravane is accompanied by his spouse and a two-member delegation.

"The visit of the Indian Army Chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries," a press release of Indian High Commission in Dhaka said.

He is scheduled to visit various military stations and witness the culmination exercise, hardware display and closing ceremony of the joint military exercise 'Shantir Ogroshena'.

The Indian Army Chief will share his experience at a seminar on the United Nations Peace Support Operations.







Visiting Indian Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday paid a courtesy call on his Bangladeshi counterpart General Aziz Ahmed at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment.During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed different issues of mutual cooperation in continuing existing good relations and future progress between the two country's armed forces, an ISPR press release said.Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane handed over 1,00,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed on Thursday.The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shots produced in India were handed over at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka, according to a statement of the ISPR.Implementation of border road organization, imparting training to army aviators, exchanging of defence experts and trainings, mutual defence cooperation and other issues were stressed during the meeting.General Aziz expressed gratitude to India for extending laudable cooperation to Bangladesh in facing global Covid-19 pandemic.He hoped that India will stay beside Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya crisis in the same way.Earlier, the Indian army chief paid tributes to memories of the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971 by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.Later, a smartly-turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army gave a guard of honour to General Naravane at Senakunjo.The Indian army chief arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning on a five-day state visit at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart General Aziz Ahmed.General Naravane is accompanied by his spouse and a two-member delegation."The visit of the Indian Army Chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries," a press release of Indian High Commission in Dhaka said.He is scheduled to visit various military stations and witness the culmination exercise, hardware display and closing ceremony of the joint military exercise 'Shantir Ogroshena'.The Indian Army Chief will share his experience at a seminar on the United Nations Peace Support Operations.