Call to fight against threats to economic dev, terrorism

The 10th D-8 Summit called for fight against all threats to economic development as well as peace and prosperity of the Member States, including terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, sectarianism and extremism, amongst others.

This was adopted through the Dhaka Declaration on 8 April 2021, stressing the importance to come together through the business initiatives at private and even government to private level.

It calls upon the Member States to cooperate in negotiations with the international pharmaceutical companies manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, which will give advantage in quantities and prices for all the D-8 Member States.

"We are reaffirming our will to combat racism, discrimination, xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiments in all its forms. Emphasizing the need to employ the harmony among the D-8," Dhaka Declaration reads.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organisation for development co-operation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

A 31-points declaration was adopted during the 10th summit, meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan handed over the Chairmanship of the D-8 to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the next two years. Bangladesh is going to hold the Chairmanship of the D-8 for the second time after two decades. However, Foreign Minister Momen become the D-8 19th Council of Ministers (COM) as Chair of the COM for the same period.

"Bangladesh will take all pragmatic initiatives to open new avenues of cooperation among the D-8 Member States with the aim of making this Group even more vibrant, active and effective," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while read out the decleration at a virtual media briefing on Thursday night.

"Bangladesh believes in a free and equitable access to markets for not only products but also services. It would obviously facilitate D-8 governments and private sectors to come together to highlight how D-8 Member States can deepen connectivity, networking and collaboration in light of experiences of the Covid-l9 era," he said.

Reiterating our commitments made in Istanbul, Dhaka, Cairo, Tehran, Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Abuja and Islamabad to peace, democracy, progress, dialogue, solidarity, partnership as well as tolerance and moderation as the core values and foundation for achieving economic prosperity and well-being of our peoples, the declaration said.;

"We Invite Member States to evaluate the possibility of establishing D-8 Special Economic Zones in consultation with their respective Ministries/ Agencies. We also call for D-8 Secretariat to convene a meeting to discuss the policy framework and regulations in establishing the D-8 Special Economic Zones," it said.

As well as calling upon the Member States to consider the conduct of a feasibility study for establishing a Pandemic Diseases Fund in order to fight chronic diseases like COVID-19 and direct all the Health Ministries and public/private institutions to join hands together to make the best use of the existing well-equipped laboratories and research centers for pandemic diseases in line with the Declaration of the on-line Summit Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in Response to COVID-19, under the Theme of "United Against COVID-19 Pandemic", and with the United Nations General Assembly Resolutions regarding COVID-19, as applicable.

Commend the adoption of the statute of the D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry as we firmly believe that the private sector of the Member States is the backbone of their economies and will help to promote business across national borders and increase the density of intra D-8 trade. We applaud the successful initiatives of D-8 CCI, including preparation of the report on "How to Facilitate B2B Interaction within the D-8 Framework," it reads.

Commend the adoption of the D-8 Comprehensive Strategy for Tourism Cooperation and the Crescent Moon Initiative, which have been adopted during the 2nd D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Tourism in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 20 November 2019, that are designed to promote tourism activities among the Member States.







