Ranjan-Prity couple clinches mixed double title in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Tennis

Ranjan Ram and Afrana Islam Prity couple has clinched the mixed doubles title of tennis event in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2021 at Advocate Abdus Salam Tennis Complex in Rajshahi on Wednesday.

The gold-winning pair beat Amol Roy and Susmita Sen couple 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 sets in the final match of the event.

Besides, Amol Roy and Susmita Sen pair bagged silver, while Roman and Suborna duo got bronze medals in the mixed event.

The bronze-winning pair defeated Sohan and Tasnim duo 6-3, 6-1 sets.

Earlier on Monday, Zerin Sultana clinched the championship in women singles defeating Susmita Sen 7-6, (7-3), 6-2 sets, while Afrana Islam bagged the third position outplaying Raika 6-0, 6-2 set in the event.

On the other hand, Ishita Afroz and Zerin Sultana pair clinched the women's doubles championship defeating Rinvi and Sumona pair on Saturday last.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Baten accompanied by General Secretary of the complex Ehsanul Huda Dulu and Tournament Director Muhammd Khashru distributed trophies among the winners.

Some 124 players including 25 females from different parts of the country are taking part in five events of the tournament being held from April 2 to 9.

Bangladesh Olympic Association and Bangladesh Tennis Federation are jointly hosting the tennis events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2021 here. -BSS





