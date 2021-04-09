Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Sports

Jahangirabad moves to Bangladesh Games cricket event final

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Jahangirabad Central Zone confirmed the final of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games after comprehensively beating Chandrodip South Zone by 40 runs at the Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Thursday.
They will take on Varendra North Zone in the final on April 10, the day when the curtain of the Games will be closed. Varendra earlier beat Chattola East Zone by 36 runs to seal the final as the first team. The final will start at 9 am.
Jahangirabad lost their first game to Chattola East Zone by 63 runs but bounced back in style, with a stunning three-wicket win over Varendra North Zone. They however kept their winning spree, showing an unwavering resolve yet again.
Opting to bat first in this match, they compiled a moderate 211 before being all out in 49.3 overs but hit back with full vigor in bowling as they wrapped up Chandrodip for 171 in 45.2 overs. Chandorip who was all out for just 26 in their first match against Varendra before conceding a huge 211-run, clawed back tremendously, with an eight-wicket win over Chattola East Zone. And they looked to keep up their fairytale journey, when they reduced Jahangirabad 50-5.
Jahangirabad middle order batsmen showed steely resolve to rescue the side from the danger with Ariful Islam playing the leading role. He struck 75 and got apt support from Shahriar Alam Mahim who made an unbeaten 44. Sagor Ahmed was the other notable scorer with 22.
Thanks to their effort, Jahangirabad could go past the 200 runs mark, which at one phase looked unlikely.
Rashedur Islam and Hasib Hawladar claimed three wickets apiece for Chandrodip while Rizwan and Maruf Hossen took two wickets.
Hasibur Rahman Munna who made 52 kept Chandordip in the game for a while but Jahangirabad bowler was able to impose the pressure when the opponent looked to take the control.
Shahriar Shakib was the other notable scorer with 29 while Zillur Rahaman made 20.
Ariful Islam and Sanjidur Rahman Sohan grabbed two wickets apiece and Rezwan Hossain, Khaled Siafullah took one each.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe stars as PSG win at holders Bayern Munich
Chelsea punish wasteful Porto to put one foot in Champions League semis
Domingo's role as head coach under scrutiny
Ranjan-Prity couple clinches mixed double title in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Tennis
Jahangirabad moves to Bangladesh Games cricket event final
Ansar win gold in women's handball
Bangladesh team to arrive in Sri Lanka on a chartered plane on April 12
Navy champion of men’s basketball


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft