Jahangirabad moves to Bangladesh Games cricket event final

Jahangirabad Central Zone confirmed the final of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games after comprehensively beating Chandrodip South Zone by 40 runs at the Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Thursday.

They will take on Varendra North Zone in the final on April 10, the day when the curtain of the Games will be closed. Varendra earlier beat Chattola East Zone by 36 runs to seal the final as the first team. The final will start at 9 am.

Jahangirabad lost their first game to Chattola East Zone by 63 runs but bounced back in style, with a stunning three-wicket win over Varendra North Zone. They however kept their winning spree, showing an unwavering resolve yet again.

Opting to bat first in this match, they compiled a moderate 211 before being all out in 49.3 overs but hit back with full vigor in bowling as they wrapped up Chandrodip for 171 in 45.2 overs. Chandorip who was all out for just 26 in their first match against Varendra before conceding a huge 211-run, clawed back tremendously, with an eight-wicket win over Chattola East Zone. And they looked to keep up their fairytale journey, when they reduced Jahangirabad 50-5.

Jahangirabad middle order batsmen showed steely resolve to rescue the side from the danger with Ariful Islam playing the leading role. He struck 75 and got apt support from Shahriar Alam Mahim who made an unbeaten 44. Sagor Ahmed was the other notable scorer with 22.

Thanks to their effort, Jahangirabad could go past the 200 runs mark, which at one phase looked unlikely.

Rashedur Islam and Hasib Hawladar claimed three wickets apiece for Chandrodip while Rizwan and Maruf Hossen took two wickets.

Hasibur Rahman Munna who made 52 kept Chandordip in the game for a while but Jahangirabad bowler was able to impose the pressure when the opponent looked to take the control.

Shahriar Shakib was the other notable scorer with 29 while Zillur Rahaman made 20.

Ariful Islam and Sanjidur Rahman Sohan grabbed two wickets apiece and Rezwan Hossain, Khaled Siafullah took one each. -BSS







