Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:46 PM
Home Sports

Ansar win gold in women's handball

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence party won gold in the women's handball of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games beating Bangladesh Police by 42-20 goals in the final held on Thursday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium.
The winners' led the first half by 22-7 goals.
In the day's match, Khadija Akter was the highest scorer with eight goals for Ansar while Rubina Begum netted ten goals for Police.
Besides, Naogaon District Sports Association (DSA) secured the bronze medal in this event defeating Jamalpur DSA by 26-16 goals in the place-deciding match held at the same venue.
Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) vice president Sheikh Boshir Ahmed Mamun was the chief guest and handed over the medal after the match.
Bangladesh Handball Federation general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was also present at the time.
Speaking as the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun said the members of the BOA executive committee have visited every venue and provided inspiration. The members of BOA medical committee are cooperating in organizing the games in compliance with the health protocol.
The Boa vice president thank them for that and also thanked the media for spreading the games all over the country.     -BSS


