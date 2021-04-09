Video
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Sports

Bangladesh team to arrive in Sri Lanka on a chartered plane on April 12

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Bipin Dani

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not send its team to Sri Lanka via commercial flight. Instead, they will hire a chartered flight for this trip, it is learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in Dhaka, the players and support staff will leave for Bangladesh on April 12.
"The team will be staying in Negombo in a hotel close to the airport. They will be quarantined for three days and once two PCR tests during these three days give "all clear" reports, they will be allowed to use the gym , swimming pool and practice", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka, said.  
Selectors are yet to finalise the squad but the composition of the team is unlikely to be more than 20 players.
It is not yet known whether the team would have a doctor as it is not mandatory. However, it is certain that the spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori is unlikely to be on this tour.
"If Vettori had to join the squad, he would need a 15-day quarantine on his return trip to his country and there are no quarantine hotels for such a long duration there", the source added.
Former captain Khaled Mahmud Sujon will be the manager on this tour.
Sri Lanka will host the visiting team for two Tests matches in Kandy (April 20-24 and Apr.28- May 2).





