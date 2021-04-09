Video
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Navy champion of men’s basketball

Army becomes runner-up, Rajshahi third

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Navy Basketball team celebrating after securing gold in the men's Basketball event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Thursday at the Basketball Gymnasium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Navy Basketball team celebrating after securing gold in the men's Basketball event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Thursday at the Basketball Gymnasium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Navy became champion of the men's Basketball event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020 winning a hard-fought final match against Bangladesh Army by 57-52 points on Thursday at the Basketball Gymnasium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.
The Army team was indomitable in the first quarter and led that quarter with a 21-9 margin but the Navy amazingly turned upside down in the remaining three quarters and won the game like it was only observing the first quarter.
Navy team captain Shoyeb's timely raids, snatches and scores made it their day in the end. This one scored 22 while his fellow Mithun scored 13. In reply, Tonu of Army scored 22 and Barkat 10.
On the other hand, Rajshahi divisional men's basketball team clinched bronze defeating Bangladesh Air Force in a decider on the day.
After the results of five-day long men's event of basketball were decided, the winners were given medals, certificates and trophies in an award programme at the same venue.
Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association Syed Shahed Reza handed over the awards among the winners as the chief guest of the award programme. Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) President Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin along with federation's general secretary AK Sarker and other officials was present there.
Earlier on Saturday, the 3rd of April, winning all the four matches, Chattogram divisional women's basketball team secured gold of women's event of Basketball discipline while Rangpur clinched silver and Khulna secured bronze.


« PreviousNext »

