Walton becomes title sponsor for WTC matches

Bangladesh tech giant Walton Group turns out to be the title sponsor of forthcoming two-match Test Series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Pallekele in Sri Lanka. On Thursday Walton signed agreement with ITW Sports Management, the titleholder of the series.

The official name of the series therefore, will be the "Walton Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Series".

Uday Hakim, the Executive Director of Walton Group and Mohammad Sharik, Head of ITW Consulting Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd. were signed for respective parties.

Tigers' are scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka on April 12 to play two World Test Championship matches. The series to kick start on April 21 while the other match of the series will commence on April 29.









