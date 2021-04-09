Video
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Sports

SA Emerging Women\'s cricket team tour to Bangladesh

Tigresses secure title with two matches to go

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

SA Emerging Women's cricket team tour to Bangladesh
Bangladesh Emerging Women's Cricket team celebrating after winning the third match of the five-match unofficial WODI series against South African Emerging Women's Cricket team at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Thursday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Emerging Women's Cricket team locked the title of five-match unofficial WODI series against their South African counterparts winning all three matches they played. They outclassed South Africa Emerging Women's on Thursday by six wickets.
Earlier in the morning, winning the toss guests preferred to bat first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet but were wrapped-up for 92 runs only! Host bowlers had been very disciplined and dominating throughout the innings. Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan shared three wickets each. Vastly experienced Salma Khatun remained wicketless but had been outstanding in terms of economic rate. She allowed 16 runs only delivering nine overs.
Four touring whiffers could reach double digit figures. Anneke Bosch was the only mentionable scorer, who gathered 30 runs.
Tigresses in reply, reached the target easily keeping six wickets at hand and 132 balls to spare. Opener Murshida Khatun had fallen four short of a half century while Fargana Haque collected 16 and skipper Nigar Sultana accumulated 13 runs for hommies.
Leah Jones, Nondumiso Shangase, Jane Winster and Michaela Andrews shared the four Bangladesh wickets among themselves.
Rabeya named the Player of the Match for her outstanding spell of three for 15 runs.
Girls in Red and Green beat Proteas girls by 54 runs and seven wickets during earlier two meets.
The penultimate and ultimate clashes of the series are slated to be held on April 11 and 12 respectively.


