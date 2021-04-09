Video
Home Business

India firm develops hydraulic rigs for Kalol oil field

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

April 8: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL), which has indigenously developed and manufactured rigs for the oil and gas sector, has deployed its first of the 47 rigs in Kalol Oil field near Ahmedabad.
P Rajesh Reddy, VP, MEIL, said, "These rigs made with 1,500 HP capacity motor can drill oil wells to a depth of 4,000 meters (4 kilometers). These rigs can work for the next 40 years. MEIL has taken up the manufacture of rigs as part of the Government's Make in India initiative. The first rig has commenced drilling at the Kalol oil field. It drills oil wells faster and operates with minimal power and manufactured with state-of-the-art hydraulic and automated technology."
The Hyderabad-based diversified infrastructure company bagged the order to manufacture and supply 47 drilling rigs worth Rs 6,000 crore in a tendering process from ONGC in 2019. As a part of this order, MEIL has deployed the first rig of this order in an oil field near Ahmedabad and has commenced operations. The remaining 46 rigs are in various stages of manufacturing.
This is for the first-time rigs are being manufactured on such a scale in the private sector as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. Of the 46 rigs currently being manufactured, two rigs are in the assembly stage in the Rajahmundry oil field in Andhra Pradesh. MEIL will supply the rest to ONGC-related oil fields in Assam, Tripura and Tamil Nadu.
The company is set to commence commercial production of rigs soon with the advanced indigenously developed technology to drill oil wells. MEIL will now deploy India made import substitute drills in the oil and and gas fuel extraction segment. MEIL has overseas presence in refinery projects in Kuwait, Jordan, Bangladesh and Singapore.
-Construction Week Online


