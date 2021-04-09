Infinix launches new smartphone

The new Infinix HOT 10 Play is the successor of HOT 9 Play. The budget friendly and hyped Infinix Hot 9 Play had a huge success and after that, now Infinix Hot 10 Play has come to the market.

In addition to the Hot series which is on the list of the best choice of the young generation of the country, Infinix Hot 10 Play came with 6000mAh 5 days use battery and MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-core processor and it is priced at just BDT 10,490, says a press release.

Infinix Hot series has become popular among the young generation of the country and specially very renowned among the gamers. HOT 10 PLAY again meets the expectations of the gamers with MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-core processor allowing smooth video playing and gaming experience.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is now available at the country's leading e-commerce site Daraz and offline platform Pickaboo, Starlink, G&G and other platforms as well. Infinix Hot 10 Play came in four color variants: Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and 7° Purple options with glaze-like textured patterns.

Its larger screen of 6.82" gives wider view of ultimate cinematic visual experience and enables superb single-hand operations. Besides, a bigger memory of 4GB RAM+64GB ROM allows to store more movies and have a smoother gaming, movie and music experience.

The HOT 10 PLAY has Face Unlock & Fingerprint Protection allowing the users to unlock the phone quickly and safely at the blink of an eye with no compromise on security. It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.0 inspired by the green aurora of Iceland a revolutionary visual interface and smarter interaction. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and micro-USB port.

The new Infinix HOT 10 PLAY has 8MP AI Front Camera+13MP AI Dual Rear Camera with a depth sensor along with an LED flash. The camera also has features such as Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. On the contrary, the AI portrait enhancement helps create the most natural and beautiful portrait shots no matter if it's the front angle or side angle of a subject.







