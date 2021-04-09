Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Business

Brac Bank sensitizes its people on gender prejudices

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Brac Bank has organised a learning session for its employees on gender prejudices for bringing about positive changes both in the society and at work, says a press release.
Tashnuva Anan Shishir, Bangladesh's first trans-person news broadcaster reader, was invited as the speaker at the session. She shared the ups and downs of her life, the condition of other trans-persons in Bangladesh and what the society can do for them in order to positively include them in the main stream.
The session -- part of TENDERtalk - a series of Brac Bank's internal learning sessions -- was organized on a digital platform today, April 6, 2021, with more than 650 participants. The objective of this session was to sensitize the employees on the third gender issues, a press release said.
Tashnuva Anan Shishir said: "I had to prove to the society that I exist. Today, I feel honoured that Brac Bank invited me to talk about my journey with its senior executives. I appreciate this change-making initiative and I'm hopeful that this will further open the path for social inclusion of the trans-persons in the formal job markets".
She is now pursuing a Master's in Public Health at Brac University, where she is the first trans-person to receive a scholarship to obtain a master's degree. She has been a leader in various Bangladeshi NGOs supporting the trans-persons, such as Bondhu Social Welfare, TransEnd, the National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh, Rethink, and her platform, Shree: Voice of Sexual Minority.  
Brac Bank's Head of Human Resources Akhteruddin Mahmood said: "Brac Bank is a pioneer in taking change-making initiatives, be it financial inclusion of the CMSMEs, or the social inclusion of the less fortunate people. Earlier, we employed acid victims in our workforce and we're planning to employ the trans-persons in our bank. Tashnuva's struggle and success have made us confident towards the inclusion of all walks of people in our bank".
TENDERtalk is a Brac Bank HR-initiated series of dialogue for the employees to lead many changes in the society. The HR team invites experts and activists to TENDERtalk and the invitees share their knowledge and experiences with BRAC Bank's people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry
European extends travel restrictions on PIA
Dollar trades near two-week low as US yields fall
India firm develops hydraulic rigs for Kalol oil field
Stocks halt 3-day gaining streak on selling spree
Infinix launches new smartphone
Brac Bank sensitizes its people on gender prejudices
Pubali Bank holds Managers’ Confce for Mymensingh Region


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft