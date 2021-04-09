Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:45 PM
Business

Pubali Bank holds Managers’ Confce for Mymensingh Region

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

The '1st Managers Conference-2021' participated by all Managers of Mymensingh Region of Pubali Bank Limited was held recently to motivate them to increase Bank's business by rendering better services.
Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO(Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd. graced the conference as Chief Guest.
M Shahnawaz Chowdhury, General Manager of Audit & Inspection Division of the bank was present as Special Guest. DGM and RM of Mymensingh region Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hasan presided over the conference.
In his speech Chief Guest Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury emphasized on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking service. He also advised all to work hard, look for new business avenues and adopt diversification and to take concerted efforts for achieving the target fixed for the year 2021.
Managing Director stressed on selection of potential borrower and try to enhance bank business. He emphasised on recovery of overdue, classified and write off loan on priority basis. He advised branch managers to keep close vigilence so that newly disbursed loans may not become overdue or classified by intensive supervision and close monitoring of the loan.
Performance of the branches also evaluated in the meeting and necessary strategy and plans were taken to achieve the target fixed for the year 2021.





