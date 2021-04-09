Video
OPPO starts reaching products to clients’ doorsteps

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
To deliver smartphones to its consumers at their doorsteps, global smartphone brand OPPO will continue their home delivery service during  lockdown to ensure uninterrupted service for its users.
OPPO fans can order online and get home delivery for their desired OPPO products, says a press release.
As a user-friendly brand, OPPO makes sure to make its customers' life easy and comfortable and that's why they have brought this home delivery service and will continue this during this pandemic so that users can enjoy the latest innovations and technology with OPPO.
For availing this service, the consumer have to fill up a google doc file https://forms.gle/me6URjXsFukFk8RZ7 with their name, delivery address, preferred delivery time, phone number, payment method, customer NID number, and phone model.
OPPO service team will deliver the selected handset within specific time on the selected delivery address. For more details, please have a look at https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh
Customer satisfaction is the highest concern, says OPPO authority. They said, when people cannot get out of their home during the lockdown, we are here to give them the home delivery service. The valuable customers can get their preferred handset at home from now on and in future we will offer more necessary services for them if needed.
``Right now we don't have any home delivery service support, but if lockdown extends we have plan for that. And for new product if there is any DOA/DAP product customer will get the service after opening the service center.  In that case, customer will get 7days return policy after opening the service center. Customer can communicate with us through our call center/email/facebook'' OPPO added.










