Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:44 PM
Home Business

Symphony brings Z40 with the gaming chipset

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Symphony, the most popular handset brand in Bangladesh, is introducing the new flagship phone of the Z series named Symphony Z40 to the country's market.
This handset will be available in Dazzling Blue, Delightful Green, and Jolly Blue for just Tk. 10,490 with an attractive bundle offer, says a press release.
The Symphony Z40 has an Android 10.0 operating system with a 20: 9 aspect ratio, it has a 6.55-inch 2.5D in cell punch-hole display and HD+ or 720 * 1600 resolution.
With a powerful 2.3 GHz Octacore processor and MediaTek's gaming chipset G35, the GPU has an IMG Power VR GE8320 with a speed of 680 MHz and DDR4 version RAM, which allows you to play high-demand games without lagging and hassle.
The Z40 handset has a triple rear camera with artificial intelligence, a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f1.9, a 5-megapixel with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an f1.9 aperture in the main camera, the picture will be much more vivid. This smartphone has a 13-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f2.0 for taking selfies. It used a Samsung sensor in the camera section.
Notable features of the camera feature are AI, Portrait, Wide Angle, Panorama, Slow-Mo, Display Flash, etc.
It has 3GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a memory card. Another variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will be available, Symphony said.
The 8.9mm thick handset has a 5000 mAh li-polymer battery so that one can be used it for two days in normal use. A smooth battery backup will experience during gaming and multitasking. The sound system of this phone is excessive and don't have to worry about the sound quality while watching games or movies.


