Samsung  reintroduces online sales amid lockdown

Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:44 PM
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Business

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has again brought back the online portal for customers to purchase Galaxy devices conveniently - www.galaxyshopbd.com
The online portal was initially introduced during the last lockdown, and now the company has again brought it back on April 7, last  to create convenient device shopping for the customers in the current lockdown, says a press release.
All the Galaxy devices that are available in the Bangladesh market will be exhibited on the website. Customers can also view any current offers (if any available) on the devices in the portal. The website will help the customers make the perfect decision to purchase their favorite device as all the vital information will be available in the portal for them.
Samsung Bangladesh will provide free delivery to customers while maintaining necessary hygienic measures. Customers can benefit from multiple payment methods, including bKash, various Bank Cards, and Cash on Delivery. Customer can also avail EMI on selected devices.
To ensure fast delivery and convenience, all the orders will be fulfilled by the customers' desired official retailers. In case of any issue during the purchase, customers will be able to contact the Samsung Call Center - 08000 300 300 (Toll-Free). The call center will be open 24/7 to handle any customer query. The customers can even reach the Call Center through email [email protected]


