StanChart wins Best Mobile Banking App award

Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh (StanChart) has recently been recognized to have the "Best Mobile Banking App" at The Global Economics Awards 2021. This is the first time the bank has won an award for its mobile banking application.

The Global Economics Limited is a UK based financial publication and a bi-annual business magazine giving thoughtful insights into the financial sectors on various industries across the world.

One of their major highlights is the prestigious country specific Annual Global Economics awards program where the best performers in various financial sectors are identified worldwide and honored, says a press release.

StanChart played a notable role in the development of the digital banking space in the country. Internet Banking was a transformative transaction platform introduced in 2004.

Over the years, the bank's thought leadership in digital innovation have changed the industry with its move towards enrolling customers in Internet Banking, SMS Banking, Auto BillsPay and e-statement.

StanChart kept on its leading position from the very onset of digitization of the banking industry of Bangladesh when introduced Credit Cards for the first time in the country. The bank was also the first to launch ATMs in Bangladesh and an automated round-the-clock Call Centre.

Commenting on the win, StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz said: "We have seen during 2020 how important it is to have a remote banking platform where our clients can help themselves to avail services catering to all sorts of financial needs…We have spent years of experience and many resources in developing the best-in-the-market mobile banking application. This award win is a testament to these efforts."

In 2020, the Bank's commitment support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity saw the bank secure 25 major international awards. The bank has been recognized as the 'Best Foreign Commercial Bank in Bangladesh' by FinanceAsia, 'Best International Bank in Bangladesh' by Euromoney and 'Bank of the Year' in Bangladesh by The Banker a number of times over a number of years, and have also won a host of awards in other categories.







