Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Business

BD tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice via land transport

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

The Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry has floated an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of rice using land transport by railway, traders said on Thursday.
The last day for submission of price bids is April 18.
The tender was floated as the government has recently decided to import 150,000 tonnes of rice from India.
Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has issued a series of rice tenders in recent months, amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices.
Reuters adds: Bangladesh has emerged as a big importer due to depleted stocks and record prices after repeated flooding ravaged its crop.
"The requirement for rail transport would put Indian-origin rice in the pole position to win the tender," one European trader said.
The tender seeks price offers including transport costs for non-basmati parboiled rice for delivery 50 days from contract award and letter of credit opening.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry
European extends travel restrictions on PIA
Dollar trades near two-week low as US yields fall
India firm develops hydraulic rigs for Kalol oil field
Stocks halt 3-day gaining streak on selling spree
Infinix launches new smartphone
Brac Bank sensitizes its people on gender prejudices
Pubali Bank holds Managers’ Confce for Mymensingh Region


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft