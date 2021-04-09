BD tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice via land transport

The Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry has floated an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of rice using land transport by railway, traders said on Thursday.

The last day for submission of price bids is April 18.

The tender was floated as the government has recently decided to import 150,000 tonnes of rice from India.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has issued a series of rice tenders in recent months, amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices.

Reuters adds: Bangladesh has emerged as a big importer due to depleted stocks and record prices after repeated flooding ravaged its crop.

"The requirement for rail transport would put Indian-origin rice in the pole position to win the tender," one European trader said.

The tender seeks price offers including transport costs for non-basmati parboiled rice for delivery 50 days from contract award and letter of credit opening.







