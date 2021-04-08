

Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani held

He was nabbed from his house at Letirkanda in Purba Dhala upazila of the district around 4:30am on Tuesday.

RAB members arrested him on Tuesday morning for "circulating anti-state and provocative remarks", RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said on Wednesday.

On March 25, police

detained Rafiqul from Motijheel area during a demonstration, protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was, however, later released.

He has given objectionable statement online after Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque was kept confined in a Sonargaon resort with a woman.

