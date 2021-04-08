Video
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:14 AM
Home Front Page

13 injured in explosion at Mirkadim Mayor’s house

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

Munshiganj, Mar 7: At least 13 people, including four councillors, were burnt in a mysterious explosion at the residence of Haji Abdus Salam, mayor of Mirkadim municipality in Munshiganj Sadar upazila.
Although the mayor was unhurt in the incident, his wife Kanan Begum was injured.
The blast took place at the mayor's residence in Ramgopalpur area around 9.00pm on Tuesday.
The injured are claiming that the incident took place due to the blast of a bomb thrown by miscreants while the investigating police said it could occur from gas leakage.
The injured are Mirkadim pourasava mayor's wife Kanan Begum, 40, panel mayor Rahim Badsha, 45, Aulad Hossain, 42, Tajul Islam, 25, Moinuddin, 44, Mosharraf Hossain, 42, Shyamal Das, 45, Panna Miah, 50, Kalu Miah, 40, Idris Ali, 50, Md Sohail, 52 and Dwin Islam, 40.
Of the injured, 12 have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Councillor Rahim Badsha told reporters that councillors and other people were talking with mayor in a room on the second floor of his residence about important documents of the municipality.
"Suddenly there was an explosion with a loud noise. At the moment a flame of fire was seen inside the room. The furniture and windows of the room were shattered in the blast."
Badsha further said, "After hearing the sound of the explosion, locals rushed to the spot and rescued at least 13 people including four councillors and took them to the hospital."
Munshiganj DB police inspector Mozammel Haque said they also went there immediately after the incident and found no signs of any bomb at the scene.
DB police suspected that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage that spread throughout the house. The house caught fire as soon as a matchstick was lit.


