BNP distancing while grassroots support Hefazat

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Walid Khan

Hefazat-e-Islam is reluctant to take responsibility for their act of recent violence. The party leaders claim that their peaceful movement is being hijacked by different political parties of the country.  
They also claim, 'in one hand the government is pursuing various tactics to suppress their movement, on the other hand, the opposition is creating violence by taking advantage of their movement.'
Recent protests of     Hefazat-e-Islam have escalated into violence and killing at least 12 people around the country. However, the leaders and workers of the party refused to take responsibility for the mayhem.
The Hefazat-e-Islam leaders claim that whenever they start any kind of movement, the government party tries to resist them in various ways, while the opposition party takes the opportunity to cause these acts of violence.
But the BNP is refusing to accept this allegation of Hefazat-e-Islam. The party's central leader said they knew nothing about Hefazat-e-Islam and their party leaders. On the other hand, the grassroots leaders are supporting the movement of Hefazat.
Hefazat-e-Islam opposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh to mark the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the centenary of Father of Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth.
Later, an uncomfortable allegation was leveled against Mamunul Haque, one of the top leaders of the Islamist party. Police say local people surrounded Mamunul Haque at a resort in Sonargaon with a woman.
While, Mamunul said, the woman was his second wife. After being under siege for several hours, Hefazat-e-Islam supporters and madrassa students stormed the resort and freed Mamunul from detention.
Following the incident Hefazat leaders and activists at Narayangan have beaten and injured Channel S Bangla Television Zilla correspondent Habibur Rahman.
Hefazat activists beat the journalist and vandalized his house for not apologizing to Mamunul.
But Hefazat leaders and activists are reluctant to take the responsibility of the vandalism. Nayeb-e-Amir of central Hefazat-e-Islam Abdul Awal told to the Daily Observer, "Our movement is to save Islam not politics. Whenever we start any kind of movement, the government party tries to resist us in various ways. They torture us through the police or try to assassinate the character of our leaders."
Abdul Awal also alleged "The opposition party also takes the opportunity and causes these acts of violence."
Regarding the allegation BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam told journalists, "What Hefazat is doing is their own affair. I know nothing about this. Besides, I also do not know Mamunul personally and I do not know about this incident as well."
But many grassroots leaders and activists of BNP have expressed interest in Hefazat movement. Their claim is that all the activities of Hefazat are valid in the name of defending Islam. They agreed with all Hefazat claims.
They also said, even if they do not have party instructions, if necessary, as a Muslim, they will participate in the Hifazat movement.
Besides, some BNP leaders and activists rejected Hefazat's programme and said, "Hefazat is not a political organization. The government has no dispute with them. That is why we have no interest in their activities.


