AL gearing up to tackle Hefazat at field level

The ruling Awami League (AL) has decided to tackle Hefazat-e-Islam legally and politically at the field level. In view of this, instructions have been issued to the leaders and activists of different tiers of the party.

At the same time, a major section of the ruling 14-party alliance and civil society representatives blamed AL's past hobnobbing with the communal force for the rise of Hefazat-e-Islam. According to AL insiders, party's high command directed its central to grassroots level leaders and supporters to protest all 'traders in religion' including Hefazat who want to do politics capitalizing on people's religious sentiments.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the violence that Hefazat-e-Islam is carrying out in different parts of the country has exceeded all levels of tolerance.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is committed to protect the lives and properties of the people. We will deal with those by preparing a list of instigators of terrorism, anarchy and communal forces," he told this terming Hefazat as an 'extreme communal force.'

Quader warned, "Do not play with fire. If you play with fire, you will burn your hands in the fire."

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "Violence or mayhem in the name of religion will be prevented wherever it is committed."

"Those involved in all these attacks will be identified and listed. Strict action will be taken against them officially," he added.

Hanif said, "We have already directed AL leaders and activists to collect the names and identities of those so-called religious-traders who attacked the Awami League office, attacked the houses of Awami League leaders and activists and attacked people's businesses.

"The blows that have been inflicted on us will be repaid," he warned.

However, sources said that a large section of the ruling 14-party alliance blamed AL for the rise of destructive Hefazat-e-Islam.

In this regard, Rashed Khan Menon, President of Workers Party of Bangladesh and a senior leader of 14-party alliance, said, "Sculpture breaking, all communal attacks, attack on the government offices and officials, the Shalla incident are all interrelated. They did these to destabilize the country."

"All these are the result of the government's indulgence to the Hefazat," Menon added.

Meanwhile, while talking to the Daily Observer Prof Dr Mesbah Kamal said, "It is very unfortunate, that the communalism that we left behind through the War of Liberation has not come to an end but it seems to be growing. Our political culture is responsible for the rise of the communal forces."

"We started politics of convenience instead of politics of commitment in our country. Our political parties including AL and others are practicing politics of convenience. As a result, fundamentalist parties and communal forces are taking the opportunity to raise their ugly heads," he added.





