Record 7,626 virus cases, 63 more die in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 7,626 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest count in a day since the pandemic broke out in the country, taking the tally to 6,59,278.

With the deaths of 63 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 9,447.

Earlier, the country reported record 7,213 cases in a day on April 6.

Health authorities also reported 3,256 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,61,639, according to data released by the government.

A total of 34,630 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 22.02 per cent.

The recovery rate is at 85.19 per cent and the mortality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 39 were male and 23 female while one

was between 11-20 years old, three within 21-30, two between 31-40, five between 41-50, 12 within 51-60 and 4 were above 60 years old, added the release. Of the total deaths so far, 7,082 were male (74.97 per cent) and 2,365 female (25.03 per cent).

All of the 63 patients died in the 24 hours, breathed their last at different hospitals.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.

Globally, over 132.79 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.87 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





