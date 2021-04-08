Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UK starts Moderna jabs as AstraZeneca under probe

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

LONDON, Apr 7: Britain on Wednesday began rolling out its third coronavirus vaccine, from US company Moderna, as questions mounted over jabs from the country's main supplier, AstraZeneca.
The Moderna vaccine, which is already being
delivered in Europe and the United States, joined ones from AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Pfizer-BioNTech in Britain's armoury against Covid-19.
The first jab of the two-stage Moderna inoculation was given at a hospital in Wales to 24-year-old Elle Taylor.
"I'm an unpaid carer for my grandmother so it is very important to me that I get it, so I can care for her properly and safely," she told reporters.
Taylor said she would have been happy to take the AstraZeneca jab despite adverse publicity, centred in Europe, surrounding blood clots.
"I had heard but it doesn't concern me too much. And I guess if it happens, it happens, and I am in the right care if I need it, and I feel happy that I've tried the new one," she said.
The arrival of the Moderna inoculation represents a timely diversification of Britain's rollout, and was hailed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"We have ordered 17 million doses that will be going into arms across the UK in the coming weeks. Please get your jab as soon as you are contacted," he tweeted.
Supply problems for AstraZeneca had threatened to complicate Britain's inoculation drive this month, and concerns are building over a potential link between the jab and rare blood clots among a small number of recipients.
- 'No reservations' -
Oxford University said late Tuesday that it had paused a British trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine on children.
The university said the trial had posed "no safety concerns", but that it was awaiting more data from Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before restarting the study.
The MHRA says it is looking into the cases of clotting, amid reports that the regulator may join some countries in the European Union in restricting access in younger age groups.
The MHRA reported at the weekend that there had been 30 blood clotting cases, seven fatal, out of 18 million doses administered in Britain.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also looking anew at the issue, but so far the World Health Organization insists the jab is safe.



Kent Woods, a British former head of both the MHRA and EMA, told LBC radio that the risks of Covid were much higher and he had "no reservations" about the AstraZeneca vaccine.
But Maggie Wearmouth, a member of the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, told the Daily Telegraph that "perhaps slowing things down" with the rollout might be wise until any safety concerns are dispelled.
Any delays could imperil the British government's phased easing of its current coronavirus lockdown, with all adults due to receive a first vaccine dose by the end of July.
More than 31.6 million first doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines have been given out, representing three out of every five adults.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani held
New billionaire emerges in every 17 hours
13 injured in explosion at Mirkadim Mayor’s house
BNP distancing while grassroots support Hefazat
AL gearing up to tackle Hefazat at field level
AL man dies days after Hefazat attack in Ctg
Reluctance of Titas to repair gas line leakages: A recipe for disaster
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Mbappe helps PSG to win at Bayern
Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine
India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities
Domingo’s role as head coach under scrutiny
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
32 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Deadly South African Covid-19 variant now dominant in Bangladesh
Accommodating corona patients to hospitals will become 'difficult'
Fakhar leads Pakistan to ODI series win against South Africa
Daraz to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team until 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh records highest ever 7,626 Covid cases, 63 deaths in a day
Let us build a healthier world for everyone
PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars
Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani arrested
No meeting, rally at mosques before and after prayers
Singer Indramohon Rajbangshi dies of COVID-19
Massive gas shortage ahead
Quader asks to make a list of Hefazat anarchists
3000-4000 sued over Saltha clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft