D-8 Summit today

Bangladesh will host the 10th D-8 (Developing-8) Summit today (on April 8) virtually in the context of Covid-19 new normal scenario that will focus on trade, investment, mineral resources, tourism, ICT, climate, and Rohingya issues.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the summit to be participated by the leaders of Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, the Foreign Ministry said.

The theme of the D-8 Summit is "Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing the Power of Youth and Technology" and

the Summit will adopt two documents "D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030" and "Dhaka Declaration 2021."

"Bangladesh will take all pragmatic initiatives to open new avenues of cooperation among the D-8 member states with the aim of making this Group even more vibrant, active and effective," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hand over the chairmanship of the D-8 to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In order to minimise the worsening effects of Covid-19 on the world economy, Dr Momen said, Bangladesh wants to explore all avenues for economic recovery through collaboration among the D-8 member states.

After chairing the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation for two years during the period of 1999 - 2001, Bangladesh is going to hold the chairmanship of the D-8 for the second time after two decades.



