

City kitchen markets heat up ahead of Ramadan

Over the last few days, prices of edible oil, dates, beef, fish, rice, vegetables, sugar, lentils and gram have soared despite the government's claim that the market has sufficient supply of the items.

The only noticeable downtrend is seen in the prices of eggs.

Meanwhile, trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has hiked prices of

onion, edible oil and sugar at open market sales ahead of the month of Ramadan.

As per the new prices, consumers will have to pay Tk100, a 10 percent rise, to buy a litre of soybean oil from April 1.

In case of onion, a buyer will have to pay Tk20, 33 percent rise, to buy one kilogram of onion from mobile trucks of the state agency. In the middle of March, the Commerce Ministry hiked prices of bottled soybean oil to Tk139 a litre from Tk135.

The state agency said it was selling sugar, lentil, soybean oil, onions, gram and dates through 500 trucks including 100 in Dhaka.

Golam Rahman, President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said the prices of daily commodities increase before the arrival of Ramadan every year.

For this reason, before the arrival of Ramadan, the market should be monitored and action should be taken against those involved in hiking the prices of essentials.

He said if the market was not monitored properly syndication couldn't be stopped.

The rice price has increased abnormally in the last two months. Coarse rice is selling at Tk50-Tk52 in the city's kitchen market while it was Tk38-Tk40 last year.

Jirasail is selling at Tk55-Tk57 in the city's kitchen market while it was sold at Tk45 during the same period of last year.

Good quality miniket and nazirsail rice was selling at Tk65-Tk68 in the city's kitchen market while it was sold at Tk55-Tk57 last year.

Kalijira sold at Tk110 per kg compared to Tk90-Tk100 last year.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that loose palm oil was available for Tk118-Tk120 per kg yesterday as the prices of the item also rose at wholesale markets.

One-litre canned soybean oil was sold between Tk135 and Tk140 yesterday and five-litre canned soybean oil between Tk630 and Tk655.

Meanwhile, loose palm oil was available for Tk75-Tk80 per kg last year as the prices of the item also rose in the wholesale level.

One-litre canned soybean oil was sold between Tk100 and Tk105 last year and five-litre canned soybean oil between Tk500 and Tk520.

The retail price of branded canned soybean oil has been fixed at Tk139 from Tk135 per litre. Prices of five-litre branded canned soybean oil have been fixed at Tk660 from Tk630 per litre, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry.

Abul Hashem, General Secretary of Bangladesh Edible Oil Wholesalers Association, said he did not get any letter regarding the price hike.

"I don't know about the latest prices of edible oil," he said.

Good quality dates were sold at Tk1250-Tk2350 per kg, which was sold for Tk1000-Tk2000 last year. Medium quality date was selling at Tk500-Tk1000 while it was sold at Tk400 to Tk800 last year. The traders were selling ordinary dates at Tk150 to Tk300 per kg.

Lentils (small grains) was selling at Tk130 to Tk140 per kg, which was sold at Tk110 to Tk120 last year.

Per kg sugar was selling at Tk75 to Tk77, which was sold at Tk 65 to Tk 67 last year. Garlic was selling at Tk 110 to Tk 130 per kg, which was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 120 last year.

The imported good quality ginger was sold at Tk 230 to Tk 250 per kg, which was sold for Tk 200 to Tk 220 last year.

Besides, per kg gram was selling at Tk 80 to Tk 85, which was sold at Tk 70 to Tk 72 last year.

And beef was being sold at Tk 620 to Tk 650 per kg while it was sold for Tk550 to Tk 600 last year. Broiler chicken was selling at Tk 160 to Tk 170 while it was sold 140 to Tk 150 last year. The prices of Sonali and local chicken also increased by Tk 20 to 40 per kg compared to the prices of the previous year.

The price of eggs has gone up by Tk 5 and red eggs was being sold at Tk 100 per dozen, duck eggs at Tk 155 to Tk 160 and local chicken eggs at Tk 165 to Tk 170 per dozen.

Local onions were being sold at Tk40-Tk45 per kg, which was Tk60-Tk70 per kg last year. Imported onion is being sold at Tk30-Tk35 while it was sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 last year.

Local dried chillies were being sold at Tk260-Tk310 per kg, up from Tk 220 to Tk 280 earlier. Local turmeric was Tk220-Tk24 while last year it was Tk190-Tk220.

Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin said the products will be sold at affordable prices during the month of Ramadan. Multiple agencies are strictly monitoring the market. Besides, members of law enforcement are working. Strict measures will be taken if any irregularities are found.

According to sources said that potato was sold at Tk20-Tk25 while it was the same price in the last year.

Brinjal was selling for Tk50-Tk60 a kg, papaya for Tk20-Tk30 a kg, bitter gourd for Tk50 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk40 a piece and cucumber for Tk30-Tk40 per kg.

Green chilli was selling at Tk100 a kg on the day. The four pieces of lemons were being sold for Tk80-Tk 100 while it was Tk50-Tk60 last year.

The price of tomatoes is still quite high. Ripe tomatoes cost Tk30 to Tk40 per kg.

Fish prices increased by Tk20-Tk 50 per kg. Rohita was selling at Tk300-Tk350 a kg while it was sold at Tk 250-Tk270 last year, Katla at Tk300-Tk320 a kg, Pangas at Tk150-Tk180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk180-Tk200 a kg.

Meanwhile, the capital's kitchen market is open daily from 8 am to 4 pm due to the ongoing lockdown. Due to this, there was not much sale in the wholesale market on the day.

The Commerce Ministry has also urged consumers not to buy extra products out of panic for the lockdown.

Besides, the TCB has stockpiled 10-12 percent of the surplus products this year to control the grocery market.

People were found in long queues before the TCB trucks to buy oil, sugar, onions, gram and pulses due to their higher prices at markets.







