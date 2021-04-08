No meeting in mosques before, and after prayers

No meeting or rally will be allowed before prayers and after munajat in mosques or any other place of worship, said a circular issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday.

The ministry said they came up with the decision due to increase in Covid-19 cases across the country at an alarming rate.

Regarding Tarabi prayers during the month of Ramadan, the ministry said the prayers will be held following social distancing and health guidelines.

on April 5, the ministry said people will not be allowed to have iftar and

sehri at mosques during Ramadan.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, the circular stated that soap, water, hand washing facilities, or hand sanitisers should be available at the entrance to each mosque, and everyone must wear a mask.

People should come to the mosque after performing their ablutions and Sunnah prayers at home, it said, urging people to wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds while performing the ablution.







