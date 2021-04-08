

Ex-DUCSU GS Morshed Ali passes away

Besides, in a separate condolence message, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman also condoled the death of Morshed Ali and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) General Secretary and control commission member of Communist Party of Bangladesh Bir Muktijoddha Morshed Ali passed away at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 78.Morshed Ali left behind his wife, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Morshed Ali.Besides, in a separate condolence message, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman also condoled the death of Morshed Ali and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.