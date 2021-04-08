SC stays Mahfuz’s bail for 8 weeks

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed for eight weeks the High Court order that had granted bail to Mahfuzur Rahman Sharod, the main accused in a case filed over raping and blackmailing a student of Rajshahi University.

Chamber judge Justice Hasan Foez Siddique stayed Mahfuzur's bail after hearing an application virtually filed by the State.

In this time, the State will have to file a leave to appeal against the HC order.

Lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain appeared for the accused while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Md Morshed represented the State in the court.

"I have told the court that the accused was involved in the incident. In the first information report of the case and as per the confessional statements of other accused of the case he is the main accused," said Sheikh Md Morshed.

Earlier, on March 25 this year, the HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Atoar Rahman granted ad-interim bail to Mahfuzur Rahman after hearing an appeal filed by the accused seeking bail.



