Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka, Rajshahi road crashes take four lives

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

At least four people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka city and Rajshahi district on Wednesday.
In the capital, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed after his auto-rickshaw rammed into a bus in the capital's Nilkhet area on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Golam Mostofa, 45, of Rampura.
The accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw hit the front wheel of the bus at the crossroad. Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost said the driver of Thikana Paribahan bus, Jalal Mia, has been arrested from DMCH area.
The body of the victim has been kept at DMCH morgue.
In Rajshahi, three people including a woman were killed and another sustained injuries when a truck and a CNG collided head-on in Muraripur area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway under Paba Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 55, his wife Ferdousi Begum, 47, of Gasialpara village under Gomostapur Upazila in Chapainawabgonj district and CNG driver Ansar Ali, 45, of Bagdas village under the same upazila.
Raihan Shubho, 26, another passenger of the CNG, was undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) with grievous injuries.
Quoting local sources Officer-in-Charge of Damkura Police Station Mahbub Hossain said Abdus Sattar was taking his sick wife to RMCH for treatment.
They fell prey to the fatal accident when their CNG collided head-on with a truck around 2.30 pm. Ferdousi Begum and CNG driver Ansar Ali died on the spot, while Abdus Sattar succumbed to his injuries at RMCH.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-DUCSU GS Morshed Ali passes away
SC stays Mahfuz’s bail for 8 weeks
Dhaka, Rajshahi road crashes take four lives
BD mourns loss of lives in Indonesia, Timor-Leste flash floods
Journalist assaulted, house ransacked 'for not apologising to Mamunul'
US Congressman praises Hasina for giving shelter to Rohingyas
Autism: Saima shares Bangladesh’s good practices with global community
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars


Latest News
Mbappe helps PSG to win at Bayern
Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine
India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities
Domingo’s role as head coach under scrutiny
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
32 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Deadly South African Covid-19 variant now dominant in Bangladesh
Accommodating corona patients to hospitals will become 'difficult'
Fakhar leads Pakistan to ODI series win against South Africa
Daraz to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team until 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh records highest ever 7,626 Covid cases, 63 deaths in a day
Let us build a healthier world for everyone
PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars
Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani arrested
No meeting, rally at mosques before and after prayers
Singer Indramohon Rajbangshi dies of COVID-19
Massive gas shortage ahead
Quader asks to make a list of Hefazat anarchists
3000-4000 sued over Saltha clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft