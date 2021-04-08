Dhaka, Rajshahi road crashes take four lives

At least four people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka city and Rajshahi district on Wednesday.

In the capital, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed after his auto-rickshaw rammed into a bus in the capital's Nilkhet area on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Golam Mostofa, 45, of Rampura.

The accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw hit the front wheel of the bus at the crossroad. Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost said the driver of Thikana Paribahan bus, Jalal Mia, has been arrested from DMCH area.

The body of the victim has been kept at DMCH morgue.

In Rajshahi, three people including a woman were killed and another sustained injuries when a truck and a CNG collided head-on in Muraripur area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway under Paba Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 55, his wife Ferdousi Begum, 47, of Gasialpara village under Gomostapur Upazila in Chapainawabgonj district and CNG driver Ansar Ali, 45, of Bagdas village under the same upazila.

Raihan Shubho, 26, another passenger of the CNG, was undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) with grievous injuries.

Quoting local sources Officer-in-Charge of Damkura Police Station Mahbub Hossain said Abdus Sattar was taking his sick wife to RMCH for treatment.

They fell prey to the fatal accident when their CNG collided head-on with a truck around 2.30 pm. Ferdousi Begum and CNG driver Ansar Ali died on the spot, while Abdus Sattar succumbed to his injuries at RMCH.









