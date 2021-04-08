BD mourns loss of lives in Indonesia, Timor-Leste flash floods

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in the flash floods and landslides in different parts of Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

In separate messages sent to Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno L P Marsudi and Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister of Timor-Leste Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, Dr Momen conveyed heartfelt sympathies to both the leaders, Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.

He expressed his deep sympathy particularly to the members of the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones, it said.

Dr Momen prayed and hoped that the resilient people of both friendly countries can withstand all adversities and rebuild their flood affected areas to come back to normal life.





