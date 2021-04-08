Video
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:13 AM
City News

Journalist assaulted, house ransacked 'for not apologising to Mamunul'

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 07: A local journalist has been assaulted by some Hefazat-e-Islam supporters 'for not apologising' to its leader Mamunul Haque.
Victim Habibur Rahman works as Sonargaon correspondent for a private television channel who covered the Saturday's incident in Sonargaon.
Habibur was admitted for treatment at Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex.
On Saturday, Hefazat's general joint secretary Mamunul Haque was confined by the locals to a resort room at Sonargaon with a woman he claimed to be his second wife.
Meanwhile, some local journalists shared Facebook lives from the scene interviewing Mamunul Hauque.
An accusation was raised by the Hefazat supporters that journalist Habibur harassed Mamunul.
As the accusation got viral in social media, Hefazat workers threatened to beat him.
On Monday Habibur was visiting his Vatir Chor village home in Sonmandi union where local Hefazat men attacked him. Habibur's brother Mofajjol Hossain said Hefazat's supporters attacked their house at night and dragged Habibur out of his home. They asked Habibur to apologize to Mamunul Haque through a video on social media but he refused, said Mofajjol.
The recorded video shows Hefazat's men assaulting Habibur and asking him to apologize. Later police came and rescued Habibur. Sonargaon police station's Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman said Hafazat's men attacked journalist Habibur and he filed a complaint in this connection on Tuesday. The case will be taken after consulting with the higher authority, OC Hafizur said.    -UNB


