US Congressman praises Hasina for giving shelter to Rohingyas

US Congressman Ted Deutch, an influential member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, has praised Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelter to over one million persecuted Rohingyas.

He said this when Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States, M Shahidul Islam, met him at latter's Boca Raton office in Florida recently, a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday. He emphasized that the House Foreign Affairs Committee was fully seized with the Rohingya issue and was willing to do more to resolve this humanitarian crisis.

Congressman Deutch has expressed his interest to bolster Bangladesh-US cooperation on wide-ranging issues, including climate change, counterterrorism, and Rohingya issues.







