Save the rivers

Dear Sir

Our life and economy are directly or indirectly dependent on the rivers. Moreover, the role of rivers in the expected prosperity of the national economy through increased production in agriculture and industry is undeniable. But due to excessive pollution and rampant grabbing, a significant number of rivers have completely ceased to exist.



A large quantity of household, industrial and chemical waste, abandoned shipping oil and polythene and plastic materials are constantly being dumped in the river. These harmful things are accelerating pollution as well as reduce the depth of the river at an alarming rate. Again, the course of rivers is changing with the establishment of permanent and temporary establishments. At the same time, the festival of sand lifting of the dishonest syndicate is going on. Sand lifting is enormously affecting the ways of rivers.



As a result of pollution, the financial and health problems of river dependent people are increasing. The country's national income, aquatic life and biodiversity are also under serious threat. In order to protect the rivers, all illegal structures along the river should be evicted and syndicates involved in the possession should be destroyed. The government, the mass media and all concerned have to play an effective role in raising public awareness.



Abu Faruk

Sadar, Bandarban