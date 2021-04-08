Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Madrasah education in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Md Obaidullah

Madrasah education in Bangladesh

Madrasah education in Bangladesh

Education system in Bangladesh is divided into three categories: General, Madrasah and Technical Education. However, the Madrasah education system is a part and parcel of our national education system. The main focus of Madrasah education is to provide Islamic education, which is considered as the education of Shariah. Various types of Madrasah exist in Bangladesh: Maktab, Hafizia, Qawmi and Alia.

Maktab and Hafizia Madrasah:
Maktab is an Arabic word, meaning schools for teaching children in elementary Islamic subjects. It is the primary education Institute where Quran and basic rules of Islam are taught to the children. This system is usually seen in the local mosques. The Imam or Muazzin of the mosque mainly acts as the instructors of Maktabs. Hafizia Madrasahs are the vital Islamic education Institutes in Our Country. In these institutes, students mainly memorise the entire holy Quran and learn the fundamental knowledge of Islam.

Qawmi Madrasah: Qawmi education system practices the traditional Muslim education system of Bangladesh and they are independent, free from any government intervention. Indeed, they represent a private education system. The Qawmi Madrasah's education curriculum predominantly follows the Islamic Deobandi model.

Students are learning basic knowledge of Bengali, English, Science, Geography and Mathematics until class 8. But, principally, authority has been providing theological education: Quran, Hadith, Fiqh, Advance Arabic and Literature. Furthermore, they are taught Urdu and Farsi. Doctors, engineers or scientists are not made here. But there is no room to question the quality of religious education in Qawmi Madrasah. According to study, there is scope for the teachers to get training from Qawmi Madrasah board but a large number of teachers have not received adequate subject-based training and these trainings are not compulsory. Moreover, teachers have shown their frustration related to the issue of salary.

Anyway, they are not bound to abide by the government rules and curriculum. Earlier, degrees conferred by the Qawmi system lacked accreditation or official recognition. However, the government in recent times moved to recognize the Qawmi degrees after most of these Madrasah were taken under the privately run Befaqul Madarisil Arabia education board.

Alia Madrasah: By enjoying public facilities and abiding by the rules and regulations of the government, Alia Madrasah is considered as government Madrasah and this is the very system recognized and controlled by the government. By providing an amalgamated education with religious knowledge, the Alia madrasa education system was introduced to produce skilled graduates. In their curriculum, humanities and science group were initiated in 1987. This education system is regulated by the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board. Nonetheless, Fazil  BA, Honours)  and Kamil ( Master's)  are governed by the Islamic Arabic University,  an affiliated University.

In the Alia madrasa education system, students of the general group are taught Islamic studies, social sciences and arts. It includes the Quran, Arabic, Islamic history, and information and communications technology (ICT). At the science department, they are taught Islamic studies and physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology and ICT. However, the majority of these Madrasahs have lost their spirit of producing skilled labour by combining integrated education with religious knowledge. Due to a severe shortage of trained teachers, a stigma attached to madrasa education, and a lack of academic reformation, this education system has been collapsing.

76 of the 119 Madrasah in Dhaka district have no Alim-level students in their science departments (BMEB). However, in many Madrasah, that do not have ICT background teachers, classes are taught at the Alim by teachers of other subjects. In fact, having teachers with no background in science teach science classes at all levels has become a common practice in Alia Madrasah. This malpractice has a far-reaching negative impact on students' productivity in science subjects such as physics, chemistry, Biology and mathematics.

In contrast, very few Alia Madrasahs in Bangladesh have sufficient science teaching facilities. Only 25% of Alia Madrasah has a science laboratory, while 14% have a computer laboratory (BANBEIS). This is also one of the reasons why students in Alia Madrasah are unwilling to study science and leave after the Dakhil exam.

Conversely, many stringent regulations levied by the Board have hampered this educational system. Students are overburdened since they have to study many courses to compare with colleges. They used to take a 100-mark Bengali and 100-mark English exam in Dakhil and Alim level. In order to make them qualified for university admission test, the Board placed Bengali and English exams worth 200 marks, with no additional curriculum reforms. Therefore, a general stream student takes a 1,300-mark Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) exam, while an Alia madrasa student takes a 1,700-mark Alim exam.

The training facilities of Madrasah teachers are significantly scarce too. For approximately 150,000 higher secondary level Alia madrasa teachers, only one training centre is available. On the contrary, numerous problems as well as an invisible hand have been halting the Madrasah students to get a good job and indeed, sometimes they are neglected in the job market.

The purpose of Alia Madrasah is to make experts in science or social science with the blending knowledge of religion and vice versa. But, nowadays there is a titanic gap in the basic Islamic education system but famous educational institutions, as there is a growing trend towards certificate-cantered studies and overburdened by general subjects. Fundamental Islamic books are not taken seriously.  

Despite these drawbacks, they are doing great in admission tests in universities. According to DU's law faculty office sources, 78 per cent of law department enrolment in 2017 had a madrasa background. Even in the 2016-17 academic year, 84 students got a chance in the admission test of B unit of Dhaka University from one Madrasah.

Authorities concerned should look into the matter seriously why are the students of Qawmi Madrasah not learning science, English or ICT. Simultaneously the students of Alia Madrasah are overburdened by their subjects. So, Curriculum and teaching learning process should be reformed. Government and job market must have to consider the Madrasah student in the job field regardless of their affiliation. Disparity should be eliminated. And finally, it would be better to establish a unified, one way education system in Bangladesh.
The writer is an independent writer and Student of Public Administration, University of Barishal







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save the rivers
China’s war against Taiwan could come sooner rather than later
Air pollution: Matter of grave concern
Tackling climate change: Achievements and challenges ahead
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Does the coal mine fuel the power plant enough at Barapukuria?
Control prices of essential commodities
Nuclear energy for mankind


Latest News
Mbappe helps PSG to win at Bayern
Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine
India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities
Domingo’s role as head coach under scrutiny
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
32 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Deadly South African Covid-19 variant now dominant in Bangladesh
Accommodating corona patients to hospitals will become 'difficult'
Fakhar leads Pakistan to ODI series win against South Africa
Daraz to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team until 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh records highest ever 7,626 Covid cases, 63 deaths in a day
Let us build a healthier world for everyone
PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars
Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani arrested
No meeting, rally at mosques before and after prayers
Singer Indramohon Rajbangshi dies of COVID-19
Massive gas shortage ahead
Quader asks to make a list of Hefazat anarchists
3000-4000 sued over Saltha clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft