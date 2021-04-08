Two held for defaming PM on Facebook

Two young men were arrested under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on separate facebook posts in two districts- Gazipur and Feni, on Monday.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A young man has been arrested in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Monday night on charge of defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

The arrested person is Md Russel, 25, a resident of Pabuarchala Village under Rajabari Union in the upazila.

Sreepur Police Station (PS) Inspector Golam Sarwar said local union parishad member filed a case under the DSA with the PS in this connection.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Tuesday, the official added.

FENI: A youth was arrested under the DSA in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Monday for defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a Facebook post.

The arrested person is Nurul Afsar, 26, a resident of Amirabad Union in Sonagazi Upazila. He works as a bank office assistant in Janata Bank.

Upazila Sechhasebak League President Faruk Hossain took him to the police at around 8pm for defaming and tarnishing the image of the PM.

On March 26, a Facebook page called 'AJ Limon Juktorajjo BNP' made an offensive post about the prime ministers of Bangladesh and India. The accused wrote defamatory words about the prime ministers while commenting on that post, he said.

As Faruk came across the post, he handed over Afsar to Sonagazi Model PS and also filed a case under the DSA against him in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Sonagazi Model PS Sajedul Islam confirmed the matter.