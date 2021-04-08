Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two held for defaming PM on Facebook

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Two young men were arrested under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on separate facebook posts in two districts- Gazipur and Feni, on Monday.  
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A young man has been arrested in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Monday night on charge of defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.
The arrested person is Md Russel, 25, a resident of Pabuarchala Village under Rajabari Union in the upazila.
Sreepur Police Station (PS) Inspector Golam Sarwar said local union parishad member filed a case under the DSA with the PS in this connection.
However, the arrested was produced before the court on Tuesday, the official added.
FENI: A youth was arrested under the DSA in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Monday for defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a Facebook post.
The arrested person is Nurul Afsar, 26, a resident of Amirabad Union in Sonagazi Upazila. He works as a bank office assistant in Janata Bank.
Upazila Sechhasebak League President Faruk Hossain took him to the police at around 8pm for defaming and tarnishing the image of the PM.
On March 26, a Facebook page called 'AJ Limon Juktorajjo BNP' made an offensive post about the prime ministers of Bangladesh and India. The accused wrote defamatory words about the prime ministers while commenting on that post, he said.
As Faruk came across the post, he handed over Afsar to Sonagazi Model PS and also filed a case under the DSA against him in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Sonagazi Model PS Sajedul Islam confirmed the       matter.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held for defaming PM on Facebook
2 killed in road mishaps
46 more contract corona
Farmers demand total reconstruction for benefits
Traders protest lockdown at Hatiya
Five found dead in three districts
A total of 250 poor and helpless families received Tk 1,000
Minor girl drowns at Nandigram


Latest News
Mbappe helps PSG to win at Bayern
Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine
India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities
Domingo’s role as head coach under scrutiny
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
32 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Deadly South African Covid-19 variant now dominant in Bangladesh
Accommodating corona patients to hospitals will become 'difficult'
Fakhar leads Pakistan to ODI series win against South Africa
Daraz to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team until 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh records highest ever 7,626 Covid cases, 63 deaths in a day
Let us build a healthier world for everyone
PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars
Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani arrested
No meeting, rally at mosques before and after prayers
Singer Indramohon Rajbangshi dies of COVID-19
Massive gas shortage ahead
Quader asks to make a list of Hefazat anarchists
3000-4000 sued over Saltha clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft