2 killed in road mishaps

Two people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Sherpur and Madaripur, in three days.

SHERPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Nokla Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aleya, 7, daughter of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Dhankusha Puratan Bazar area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit the minor girl in Dhankusha Puratan Bazar area on the Nokla-Nalitabari Road in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot. Police, however, seized the truck.

Nokla Union Parishad Chairman Anisur Rahman Suja confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A schoolboy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Rifat Hawlader, 18, son of Delwar Hawlader, a resident of the district town. He was a tenth grader at Shaheed Bacchu High School.

Police and local sources said a pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying three people in the new bus stand area on the Madaripur-Shariatpur Regional Highway at around 11pm, leaving the trio seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where Rifat succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Of the injured, Al-Amin was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated while Raja is now undergoing treatment at Madaripur Sadar Hospital, said Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Nurul Islam.

However, police seized the pickup van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station Kamrul Islam Mia confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





