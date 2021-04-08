Video
Thursday, 8 April, 2021
Home Countryside

46 more contract corona

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

A total of 46 more people including a lawmaker have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Kishoreganj, Manikganj and Sirajganj, in three days.
KISHOREGANJ: Some 31 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,032 in the district.
Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Tuesday night.
Of the newly infected people, 18 are in Sadar, six in Bhairab, three in Katiadi, and one in Karimganj, Hossainpur, Kuliarchar and Bajitpur upazilas each.
The district-wise breakup of the total virus cases is 1,493 in Sadar, 104 in Hossainpur, 167 in Karimganj, 131 in Tarail, 204 in Pakundia, 280 in Katiadi, 168 in Kuliarchar, 977 in Bhairab, 57 in Nikli, 331 in Bajitpur, 34 in Itna, 51 in Mithamoin and 35 in Austagram upazilas.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,649 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 67 were died of it in the district, the CS added.
MANIKGANJ: Some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Rafiqunnahar Banya, medical officer at the district CS office, confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.
With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the district rose to 1,996.
Of the newly infected persons, eight are residents of Sadar Upazila while four in Gheor, and one each in Shibaloy and Saturia upazilas.
Dr Rafiqunnahar said samples of 85 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, 14 persons tested positive for the virus.
However, 1,836 people have made recovery from the virus while 35 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms, she added.
SIRAJGANJ: Tanvir Shakil Joy, member of parliament from the Sirajganj-1 constituency has contracted coronavirus.
He submitted sample to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital for COVID-19 test, and the result was found positive on Sunday evening.
He took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.
With this, the MP tested positive for coronavirus for the second time, his personal assistant Mohammad Mintu confirmed.


